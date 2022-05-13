A full-scale emergency exercise was held at historic Rupsi Airport near Dhubri District On Wednesday to evaluate the preparedness, capabilities, and response of different agencies along with the safety and security of passengers.

The exercise was said to be a simulation of an aircraft accident within the airport premises. Rupsi Airport Rescue and Fire Fighters, District Administration, Police, Fire and Emergency Services, and Health authorities from Kokrajhar and Dhubri districts all participated in the exercise.

It is a regulatory requirement to conduct a Full-Scale Emergency Exercise every two years, and this exercise was carried out for the first time in the Historical airport after it reopened on May 8, 2021.

According to Hemang Arora, Officer in Charge, this was the first full-scale drill at Rupsi Airport. "We are dedicated to our passengers' safety and security. We hold drills on a regular basis to keep airport personnel prepared to handle emergency situations. This was the first time that state officials took part in the drill, "Arora stated.

Deputy Commissioner of Kokrajhar, Varnali Deka, IAS, Deputy Commissioner of Dhubri, Mr Anbamuthan M P, IAS, ADC Kokrajhar, Mr. S.A. Bora, ACS and Addl SP, Kokrajhar, Mr Lamhao Doungel, APS were also available at the airport to witness and take part in the exercise.

Meanwhile, the event also included convening of AEMC (Airfield Environment Management Committee) and Aerodrome Committee (AC) meetings at Rupsi Airport.

He went on to say that in an accident situation, a response time of 2-3 minutes is recommended, and the Rupsi Rescue and Fire Fighting team can achieve a response time of less than 2 minutes.

Mr. Arora stated that airport employees and the state administration share responsibility for safety and security. He thanked the district administration for their assistance and prompt response.

Mr Arora stated that various aspects of the drill will be reviewed and corrective action will be taken for any flaws.

The drill was carried out in such a way that it had no effect on the flight or the passengers.