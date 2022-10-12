India will assume the Presidency of the G20 for one year from December 1, 2022, to November 30, 2023, and one of the G20 meetings will be held in Assam's Dibrugarh.

Under its Presidency, India is expected to host over 200 G20 meetings across the country, beginning in December 2022.

The G20 Leaders' Summit at the level of Heads of State or Government is scheduled to be held on 09 and 10 September 2023 in New Delhi.

As per reports, one of the meetings of the G20 will be held in Dibrugarh.

The session with Science and Technology as the major theme will be held in Dibrugarh in March 2023.

A team for a preliminary survey, led by Harsh Vardhan Shringla, Chief Coordinator for India's G20 Presidency, former Foreign Secretary and Ambassador to the USA visited Dibrugarh on October 12.