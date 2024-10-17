The Garo Autonomous Council Demand Committee (GACDC) spearheaded a large public rally at Silluk Village Playground in Dudhnoi, Assam, voicing strong opposition to the Garo Development Council (GDC).

The gathering attracted participation from a wide spectrum of Garo tribal leaders and community members from Kamrup and Goalpara districts, as well as representatives from key organizations including the Garo National Council (GNC), Garo Women Council (GWC), Garo Youth Council (GYC), and the All Garo Gaonburha Association.

The protest was presided over by GACDC President Benhur Sangma, with former GDC Chairman Alex K Sangma and social activist Riya Sangma attending as chief guests. Speakers at the rally decried the formation of the GDC, stating it fell far short of the community’s longstanding demand for an autonomous council to govern Garo affairs.

Enindra U. Marak, General Secretary of the GNC, expressed frustration, stating, "The GDC has never been accepted by us. Despite our long-standing demand, the state government has disregarded our aspirations. To our dismay, they have decided to form a new GDC committee under the guidance of Assam Legislative Assembly Deputy Speaker Dr. Numal Momin. We remain resolute in our stance of non-acceptance."

The roots of the protest trace back to unfulfilled promises. Alex K Sangma, the former GDC chairman, recounted that before establishing the GDC, the Assam government assured the Garo people that it would eventually be upgraded to an autonomous council. However, he contended that the community has been subjected to persistent neglect and deception. "The state government has been misleading us for nearly two years by operating the GDC without cabinet approval. It was only on December 12 last year that the GDC received cabinet endorsement, following a period without any budgetary support. We did eventually secure a budget of approximately 33 lakh rupees last year, which allowed us to initiate some development projects," Sangma elaborated.

Addressing the assembly, Alex K Sangma emphasized that the gathering was intended to unify Garo organizations across Assam in pursuit of the Garo Autonomous Council. "Today’s discussion focused on our strategies for attaining the autonomous council. Our protests will persist until this goal is achieved," he affirmed.

The discontent was echoed by social activist Riya Sangma, who pointed out the disparity in government policy regarding tribal councils. "Our community in Assam, which exceeds 700,000 people across 853 villages, has been advocating for an autonomous council for years. Meanwhile, smaller tribal communities have already been granted autonomous councils to support their development. Despite being one of the largest indigenous groups in Assam, we were offered only a development council," she noted.

Riya Sangma accused Deputy Speaker Dr. Numal Momin of perpetuating the status quo by establishing a new GDC committee even though the current committee’s term had not yet expired. "Dr. Momin assured us that after the GDC, the next step would be an upgrade to an autonomous council. As a fellow member of the Garo community, we trusted his promise. But his recent actions suggest otherwise, as he continues to endorse the formation of new committees for the GDC instead of advocating for the autonomous council that would truly advance the development of the Garo people," she asserted.

The speakers at the rally collectively voiced their grievances against the state government and Dr. Numal Momin, who, despite being the first elected representative from the Garo community and the deputy speaker, is seen as falling short of his responsibilities. The Garo community leaders vowed to continue their protests until their demand for an autonomous council is met, expressing that their struggle for recognition and self-governance remains far from over.