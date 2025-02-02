The Gajraj Corps of the Indian Army showcased cutting-edge strength at the 77th Biennial Session of Asom Sahitya Sabha in Pathsala-Bajali, igniting patriotism and pride.

Visitors witnessed a display of advanced weaponry, military equipment, and high-tech drones, offering a rare glimpse into the might and modernisation of India’s defenders.

The event drew a large gathering of students, teachers, and women, all captivated by the Army’s technological prowess and unwavering commitment to national security.

Beyond the showcase, the Indian Army’s Career Counselling Initiative became a beacon of inspiration for young aspirants.

Through expert guidance on eligibility, selection, and career strategies, the initiative is shaping the dreams of those eager to serve the nation with honour and valour.