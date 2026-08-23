Assam Gaon Panchayat official killed after speeding vehicle hits bike in Nagaon

A Gaon Panchayat-level official was killed in a road accident at Kadamoni Hussain Market in Batadrava, Assam’s Nagaon district, on August 22.

The deceased was identified as Mafidul Islam, a GRS (Gaon Panchayat-level official) attached to Kathoguri Gaon Panchayat.

Islam was riding a motorcycle towards Dhing from Nagaon when an unidentified four-wheeler reportedly hit his bike from behind. The motorcycle was bearing registration number AS02AA9485.

The impact left Islam critically injured. He was being taken to hospital when he succumbed to his injuries.

The vehicle involved in the crash fled the spot immediately after the accident.

Batadrava Police reached the scene and began an investigation. Efforts are underway to identify and trace the vehicle involved in the fatal collision.