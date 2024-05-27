In a shocking incident that occurred on Sunday afternoon, the owner of a garage, identified as Hare Nath, allegedly assaulted his employee, Gaurang Mahanta, with an iron rod after Mahanta informed him that he would not be able to come to work on Sunday.

The violent altercation resulted in severe injuries to Mahanta, who sustained five stitches on his head. The assault reportedly took place at the garage located in Japrigogue. Mahanta, a laborer at the garage, stated that he was beaten up by Nath after expressing his inability to work on his day off.

Following the incident, Mahanta lodged a First Information Report (FIR) at Dispur police station, detailing the brutal attack. The FIR highlights that Mahanta was not only beaten but also suffered significant physical trauma, necessitating medical attention.

The police have begun an investigation into the case. The incident has raised concerns about worker rights and safety in the workplace, prompting discussions about the need for stricter enforcement of labor laws to protect employees from such abuses.