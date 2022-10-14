Members of the Garo National Council (GNC) Assam state zone meet up with the Deputy Commissioner of Goalpara district and submit a memorandum to the Assam Chief Minister, Assam Forest Minister, PCCF of Assam and the DC Goalpara for the recent threat coming up to the Garo people living in Goalpara district by the forest department at Goalpara DC office on Friday, 14 October 2022.

Anindra U. Marak, GNC Kamrup District President said, "The forest department had served a notice which directly stated that to all people residing inside Reserve that willingly remove the residential house, rubber plantation, banana plantation, betel nut plantation from the reserve forest area without fail. The Forest Department will take the necessary steps for eviction. Now the people of the area are getting frightened on this matter."

"Regarding this matter, we met the DC Goalpara Khanindra Choudhury and discussed the matter with him. We also request him to implement the Forest Dwellers Act 2006, which was passed by the Indian Parliament. Especially for the scheduled tribe and other forest dwellers of India who are living in those areas before the 13th December 2005." Marak added.

The GNC delegates including Arbithson G. Momin, President GNC Assam State Zone, Anindra U. Marak, GNC Kamrup District President, James Sangma, President of Garo Youth Council and Garo villagers met the Deputy Commissioner.

Arbithson G. Momin, President of GNC Assam State Zone said, "We come to know and see that the Forest range Officers of different ranges under Goalpara district have pasted eviction notices to those tribal forest dwellers, instead giving them the land pattas for their settlement. This is a gross violation of Indian Law and the parliament's Act of 2006, and an insult to the Indian Parliament."

Anindra U. Marak said, "DC Goalpara Khanindra Choudhury assured them not to worry on this matter. The district administration will take necessary action and will discuss the matter with the Forest department."

Meanwhile, while asking the matter to the Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) Goalpara Jitendra Kumar said, "Our survey against encroachment is under process. After finishing the survey we will take necessary action against encroachment."

DFO Goalpara also added that the 56 Forest Reserve area and 47 Proposed Reserve area falls under the Goalpara Divisional Forest Office and around 80% of encroachment is plantation-type encroachment.

GNC body requested the Assam state government and the DC Goalpara to withdraw the notices served upon the Garo forest dwellers, those who are residing there since time immemorial, and instead give them permission to settle in the forest without harming the trees and forest of respective areas.