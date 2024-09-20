Garo organisations in Assam, including the Garo National Council (GNC) and Garo Youth Council (GYC), gathered at Santipur village on Wednesday to protest against the state government's alleged plan to establish a Garo Development Council (GDC) instead of the long-demanded Garo Autonomous Council (GAC).

General Secretary of GNC, Enindra Marak, claimed that reliable sources revealed a meeting held last month on September 23 at the official residence of Deputy Speaker Dr. Numal Momin, where signatures were sought from Garo leaders in support of the GDC. Some leaders reportedly signed in favor, while others refused.

The organisations condemned Dr. Momin’s actions, labeling them an attempt to impose the GDC. Marak stated, “Garo people of Assam will never accept the GDC. We will continue to protest until we achieve the GAC.”

GWC President Baiola Sangma echoed these sentiments, criticizing the Deputy Speaker for conducting meetings behind closed doors with leaders lacking public support. “This act of cowardice undermines our community's voice,” she asserted.

In a decisive move, the Garo community has unanimously expelled two leaders, Arbitson G. Momin and James B. Sangma, from their respective organisations due to their support for the GDC.

Enindra Marak called upon the Assam government, led by Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma, to address the Garo community's grievances and fulfill their demand for an Autonomous Council, emphasizing the need for socio-economic development and cultural preservation.

Also Read: Assam government employee nabbed for alleged Rs 7 crore job scam