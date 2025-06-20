Assam gas leak: Pressure drops, kill ops begin to avert disaster, says Union Minister Puri

Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri has confirmed that well control operations at the blowout site RDS 147A in Sivasagar, Assam, are progressing steadily.

A specialist Crisis Management Team is at the site, attempting to contain the leak through junk shot and kill fluid methods, as gas pressure has dropped significantly from 2600 psi to 500 psi.

As a precaution, nearby residents have been shifted to relief camps, with the Assam government ensuring food, safety, and essential services.

Puri thanked Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma for the swift response and continued assistance.



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The well is being continuously blanketed with water to prevent fire.

Air quality remains within safe limits, and the gas—97% methane—is rising and dispersing rather than settling.

Further, if the current measures fail, the government is prepared to cap the well.

"Considering the falling gas pressure, which has fallen from 2600 psi to 500 psi, we are trying to contain the situation through junk shot operation and will try pumping kill fluids today. If it doesn’t suffice and the fire is still not contained, capping of the well shall also be considered," said Union Minister Puri.