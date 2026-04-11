Assam: Gauhati Commerce College granted autonomous status by UGC for five years

Assam's Gauhati Commerce College has been granted autonomous status by the University Grants Commission (UGC) for a period of five years, from the academic session 2026–27 to 2030–31.

The recognition reflects the institution’s consistent pursuit of academic excellence, innovation, and quality education. With autonomous status, the college will have greater academic flexibility to design its own curriculum, introduce industry-relevant courses, and conduct examinations independently while remaining affiliated with its parent university.

Educationists believe that this development will not only enhance the academic standards of the institution but also contribute to the overall advancement of higher education in Assam. The move is expected to inspire other colleges in the state to strive for similar recognition, thereby strengthening the region’s educational ecosystem and improving opportunities for students.

Gauhati Commerce College, one of Assam’s premier commerce institutions, has played a pivotal role in shaping skilled professionals over the years. Its new status is anticipated to further elevate Assam’s reputation as an emerging hub of quality higher education in the Northeast.