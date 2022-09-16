The Gauhati high court on September 16, 2022, asked the Tamil Nadu government to allow the delegation from Assam to inspect the allegedly abused elephant Joymala within three days.

Notably, since September 3, 2022, a four-person team has been residing in Chennai while awaiting approval from the Tamil Nadu government to investigate Joymala.

Earlier on September 14, the Assam government knocked on the door of the Gauhati High Court.

This comes after the four members team from Assam landed in Chennai to witness the health condition of Joymala after a video of Joymala being beaten and abused by the Mahout went viral on social media.

Speaking to the media, Devojit Saikia, state’s advocate general, said, “The high court has also issued notices to Tamil Nadu government to reply on the matter within 15 days. The court also issued notices to Tamil Nadu police, forest department and union environment ministry.”

Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu government, in a reply to a PIL, told the Madras high court that it will not return the leased elephants.

Earlier this month, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma constituted a 4-member team comprising Forest, Veterinary & Police officials to inspect Joymala, the tortured elephant from Assam who is held captive in a temple complex in Tamil Nadu.

Upon reaching the temple, the Tamul Nadu government refused the Assam team from seeing Joymala. As per sources, the Tamil Nadu CM M. K. Stalin was not present in the state and hence the officials of Tamil Nadu denied the Assam team to see Joymala.

Joymala, the elephant, who was in the headlines recently for facing torture at the hands of the mahouts in a temple complex in Tamil Nadu, was decided to be brought back to her place of origin - Assam.