The Gauhati High Court has granted bail to Mahbubul Haque, Chancellor of the University of Science and Technology Meghalaya (USTM), in connection with case number 54/2025 registered in Sribhumi's Patharkandi. However, his bail plea in a second case (55/2025) is set for hearing tomorrow, March 4.

The court had conducted an extensive hearing on Haque’s bail plea last Friday. Following prolonged deliberations, it reserved its order, stating that a decision would be delivered on Monday.

Haque was arrested on February 21 by Sribhumi Police and subsequently transferred to Dispur Police Station for further investigation. He was later produced before the Chief Judicial Magistrate’s Court in Sribhumi district on February 24 after undergoing a medical examination at Karimganj Civil Hospital.

On February 25, the court remanded Haque and five other accused—Hiramani Saikia, Bijoy Dutta, Rezzak Ali, Numaan Ahmed, and Imdadur Rahman—to four days of police custody. Upon the completion of their remand period, they were presented before the court today at around 5 PM.

Earlier in the day, Haque and co-accused Numaan Ahmed were shifted from Dispur Police Station to Karimganj Police Station. As Sribhumi Police did not seek an extension of remand, the court ordered Haque’s transfer to judicial custody.