In a significant development concerning the inclusion and empowerment of transgender individuals in Assam's law enforcement, the Gauhati High Court has taken a decisive step by impleading and issuing a notice to the Social Justice and Empowerment Department, Assam. This move comes in response to a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) filed by the Assam Transgender Association, advocating for equitable opportunities in police recruitment processes.

The PIL, presented before a division bench comprising Chief Justice Vijay Bishnoi and Justice Suman Shyam, seeks to address the absence of specific criteria tailored to the needs of transgender candidates in the recruitment procedures of the Assam Police. Noting the gravity of the issues raised, the court deemed it necessary to solicit the response of the State Government through its relevant department.

The core demand of the petitioners revolves around the revision of recruitment advertisements by the Assam Police, urging for amendments that reflect inclusivity and fairness towards transgender individuals. Additionally, the petition calls for the formulation of suitable criteria in physical and medical tests, ensuring a level playing field for transgender applicants.

Moreover, the court acknowledged the broader aspiration of the Assam Transgender Association for the formulation of comprehensive policies aimed at empowering transgender individuals across the state. Recognizing the existing party status of the State of Assam through the Director General of Police, the court expanded the purview of the case by impleading the Social Justice and Empowerment Department as a respondent.

In light of these developments, the Gauhati High Court has issued a notice to the Social Justice and Empowerment Department, directing them to provide their response within a stipulated period of six weeks.