In a crucial case, the Gauhati High Court on May 4 addressed Writ Petition No. 239/24, filed by the wife of late Safikul Islam, who passed away while in custody at the Batadrava police station.

The court directed the Assam government to submit a detailed report before May 13, 2024. Notably, the bench stated the urgent need for an interim compensation payment to the petitioner. Advocate Zunaid Khalid represented the petitioner in the proceedings.

In another development before the High Court, the Assam government submitted a comprehensive list of individuals whose houses were bulldozed in connection with the Batadrava police station arson and bulldozing case.

The submission, made in response to PIL (S/M) 3/2022, includes compensation amounts allocated for the affected parties. The division bench, comprising Chief Justice and Justice Suman Shyam, fixed the next hearing for May 14, 2024.