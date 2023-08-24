The Gauhati High Court on August 24 acquitted the accused of all charges in the 2004 Dhemaji bomb blast incident.

This comes after the accused challenged the order of the lower court at the Gauhati High Court following which they were acquitted of all wrongdoings.

The final hearing in the matter had taken place on July 24 and the order was pronounced today, August 24.

The incident pertains to the bomb explosion in Assam's Dhemaji district on August 15, 2004, after which 18 children died on the occasion of Independence Day.



Also Read: Assam: Gauhati High Court reserves verdict on 2004 Dhemaji bomb blast case

Earlier, the lower court had pronounced a life sentence for Dipanjali Burhagohain, Muhi Handique, Jatin Dubori, and Leela Gogoi.

Moreover, two others including Prashanta Bhuyan and Hemen Gogoi were sentenced to four years of imprisonment.

It should be noted that on August 15, 2004, the United Liberation Front of Assam (ULFA) allegedly triggered an explosion in the Dhemaji College playground during Independence Day festivities at 8:55 am.

In 2019, Dhemaji District and Sessions court found six people guilty and convicted them under relevant IPC sections, such as sections 120B (criminal conspiracy) and 302 (murder), as well as the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.

Out of these 6, four of them were awarded life imprisonment and were also slapped with a fine of Rs 10,000 each. On the other hand, two other accused were sent to jail for four years apart from giving a fine of Rs 2,000 fine.