The Gauhati High Court on August 11 acquitted all persons accused in the Rs 1,000 crore North Cachar Hills scam.

In a judgement, the High Court acquitted former militant turned politicians Jewel Garlosa, Niranjan Hojai along with Mohit Hojai who was the former chief executive member of North Cachar Hills Autonomous Council (NCHAC).

All of them were jailed in Guwahati Central Jail after National Investigation Agency (NIA) special court in 2017 awarded them life imprisonment in two cases.

On the otherhand, former Social Welfare Department’s CDPO and in-charge Deputy Director, NC Hills, Md Redaul Hussain Khan has also been acquitted, however, he is currently out on bail after serving 12 years in jail.

As per sources, the High Court asserted that the investigation carried out in the said case was not upto the mark.



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The Gauhati High Court also acquitted twelve others who were awarded eight to 13 years of imprisonment in the multi-crore scam.

Khan was arrested on the ground that he had allegedly entered into a criminal conspiracy with other persons, and in pursuance of the criminal conspiracy by abusing his official power/position, had fraudulently and dishonestly misappropriated government funds amounting to Rs 17,24,17,200 from various development schemes of Agriculture Department, NC Hills.

As per NIA's judgement, the convicts had allegedly siphoned off development funds of several government departments between 2006 and 2009.

During the investigation, it was also revealed that crores of rupees were diverted to the coffers of DHD-J for the procurement of arms and ammunition to wage a war against India.