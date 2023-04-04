The Gauhati High Court, one of the oldest High Courts in India, is all set to celebrate its Platinum Jubilee on April 5, 2023. The celebration will be graced by the President of India, Prime Minister of India and the Chief Justice of India along with a host of other dignitaries.

As part of the celebration, a felicitation ceremony will be held for the Senior Advocates and Retired Judicial Officers, Registry and Pleaders Clerks. The Assamese version of the book “Gauhati High Court: History & Heritage” will also be released by the Chief Minister of Assam Himanta Biswa Sarma. To mark the occasion, a commemorative stamp of the Gauhati High Court will be released by the Union Minister of Law & Justice Kiren Rijiju on April 5. A special platinum jubilee edition of the magazine ATMAN will also be released.

On April 6, six books on customary laws will be released by the Union Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways and Ministry of AYUSH Sarbananda Sonowal on Rabha, Tiwa, ZemeNaga and Bodos of Assam, Nyshis of Arunachal Pradesh and Halams of Tripura. This will be followed by the felicitation of Former Judges of the Gauhati High Court.

Established in 1948, the Gauhati High Court served as the common court for the seven north-eastern states of Assam, Nagaland, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Tripura and Arunachal Pradesh until the creation of separate High Courts for the States of Manipur, Meghalaya and Tripura on 23 March, 2013. The Gauhati High Court now has jurisdiction over the States of Assam, Nagaland, Mizoram and Arunachal Pradesh, with its Principal Seat at Guwahati and 3 (three) permanent Benches in Kohima (Nagaland), Aizawl (Mizoram) and Itanagar (Arunachal Pradesh).

The Platinum Jubilee celebration of the Gauhati High Court will culminate on April 14, which will be attended by the Prime Minister of India.