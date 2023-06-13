The Gauhati High Court on June 11 gave clean chit to former Assam Chief Minister Prafulla Kumar Mahanta in ‘secret killings’ case.

Upholding its earlier verdict, the Gauhati High Court on June 11 gave its final verdict into the case reiterating that the accusations against Mahanta were part of a conspiracy by several politicians and political parties to tarnish his image.

Mahanta while speaking to the media, Mahanta welcomed the court’s decision and expressed happiness.

Meanwhile, the court has pulled up Ajit Bhuyan and Ananta Kalita for failing to provide substantial proofs in support of their claims, even after more than 531 days of filing an interlocutory application under Section 5 of the Limitation Act against the final order made by the Single Bench at the Gauhati High Court on September 3, 2018.

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