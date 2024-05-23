Gauhati High Court has issued notices to the central government, state government, and other parties, including construction company L&T, in response to a petition raising concerns over the potential impact of the Kamakhya Corridor project on the heritage and water sources around the Kamakhya Temple.

The petitioner, Bardeuri Navajyoti Sharma, expressed apprehensions that the construction of the Kamakhya Corridor, estimated to cost Rs 400 crore, could damage the heritage, tradition, and structure of the temple, which attracts devotees from both domestic and international locations.

Sharma informed the court that the project, which will be constructed in five phases, involves large-scale demolition, excavation, and reconstruction within the temple premises. He raised concerns that this could directly impact the sacred water stream in the Kamakhya temple's sanctuary.

The petitioner also highlighted that no irrigation survey or geological survey had been conducted to assess the potential impact on the water sources before the commencement of the project.

Senior Supreme Court Advocate Upmanyu Hazarika, representing Sharma, raised another crucial point – the Kamakhya Temple and adjoining temples have not been notified under the Ancient Monuments and Archaeological Sites. In this context, the court was urged to protect these temples under the Archaeological Act.

The court has directed all parties to file affidavits, expressing concerns that the construction of the Kamakhya Corridor without an environmental impact assessment could have serious consequences on the temple's structure and the surrounding environment.