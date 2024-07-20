The Guwahati High Court has directed the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to investigate the alleged smuggling of dry areca nuts from Myanmar into Mizoram. The order, issued on Friday by Justices Zothankhuma and Marli Vankung, comes in response to a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) filed by Vanramchhuangi, also known as Ruatfela Nu, in April 2022.

Vanramchhuangi's petition highlighted the use of forged e-way bills and certificates for smuggling areca nuts, claiming significant revenue losses for the government and financial harm to local growers. The court's decision stems from the state police's admission of their inability to thoroughly investigate the case due to its international nature.

"Accordingly, the CBI shall investigate the matter and register a case, if necessary, and take it to its logical conclusion," the court stated in its order.

The issue of areca nut smuggling has become a contentious political topic in Mizoram, with allegations of collusion between politicians, high-ranking officials, and smugglers. Local growers have taken matters into their own hands, setting up checkpoints and destroying smuggled goods and vehicles.

This development follows Vanramchhuangi's earlier efforts to address the issue, including filing an FIR at Champhai Police Station on December 29, 2021. The court's decision to involve the CBI marks a significant escalation in efforts to combat the smuggling problem and its impact on Mizoram's economy and local farmers.