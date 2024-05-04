The Gauhati High Court, in a PIL (Public Interest Litigation) hearing, has ordered compensation for the demolition of homes in Nagaon, Assam. The case, bearing the number PIL (Suo Moto)/3/2022, highlights the plight of individuals affected by the demolition drive initiated by the state government.

The petitioners, represented by Rashida Khatun, widow of the late Safiqul Islam, brought the matter before the court, seeking justice against the demolition of their residences. The respondents include the State of Assam, various government officials, and law enforcement agencies.

During the proceedings, Mr. D.K. Sarmah, Additional Senior Government Advocate of Assam, informed the court about the actions taken by the State Government in response to the report submitted by a One Man Enquiry Committee. The court was apprised that the Political (A) Department of the Government of Assam had directed the Revenue & Disaster Management Department to assess the losses incurred due to the demolition of six houses.

Sarmah assured the court that once the assessment report is submitted, the affected individuals would receive compensation for their losses. Meanwhile, H.K. Das, standing counsel for the Gauhati High Court, presented orders issued by the Political (A) Department of the Government of Assam on various dates in March and April 2024, evidencing the state's engagement with the matter.

In light of these developments, the court directed the matter to be listed for further compliance reports after three weeks.