In a major development, the Gauhati High Court has ordered an investigation into financial scams in four universities of Assam. The probe has been ordered in Dibrugarh, Guwahati, Tezpur, and Assam Agricultural University. The High Court has directed the Anti-Corruption and Monitoring Branch to investigate the matter.

According to sources, the financial scam in these universities amounts to Rs 200 crore. A Public Interest Litigation (PIL) was filed by the Amguri Navnirman Samiti in the High Court, which led to the investigation.

This is not the first time that financial scams have been reported in universities in the state. In 2021, a huge financial scam of Rs 40 crore was reported in the Institute of Distance and Open Learning (IDOL) of Gauhati University. The report of the financial scam of Rs 40 crore was submitted by the Disciplinary Punishment Commission on Saturday.

Former IDOL Director Kandarpa Das was accused of the financial scam of Rs. 40 crore. After the report was submitted, a meeting was scheduled between the Executive Council of the University to discuss the matter.

The recent order by the Gauhati High Court to investigate the financial scams in four universities highlights the need for strict measures to prevent corruption in educational institutions. The public expects that the investigation will reveal the truth and strict action will be taken against those found guilty.