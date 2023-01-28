On January 27, senior attorney B.K Mahajan was escorted out of the Gauhati High Court for wearing denim trousers within the court grounds.

Mahajan was escorted outside the High Court campus by police personnel after he arrived wearing jeans at the hearing of the case.

In an order, the court stated, “Matter stands adjourned today as Mr B.K Mahajan, learned counsel for the petitioner is attired in jeans pants. Therefore, the Court had to call for the police personnel to Decourt him outside the High Court campus.”

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“Let this order be brought to the notice of the Honourable Chief Justice as well as to the learned Registrar General. The matter is also brought to the notice of the Bar Council of Assam, Nagaland, Mizoram, and Arunachal Pradesh,” it added.

According to a highly placed source, Mahajan used to frequently wear jeans and arrive at the court but was only brought to notice yesterday.



