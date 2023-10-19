The Gauhati High Court on October 19 delivered a significant blow to the accused in the Bajali corruption case, as it rejected the bail plea of all those arrested in connection with the scandal. The decision comes after weeks of investigation and deliberation, solidifying the serious nature of the charges brought against them.

The accused individuals whose bail plea was dismissed by the Gauhati High Court include several high-ranking police officers and individuals connected to the Bajali corruption case. Notable names among those whose bail applications were turned down include former Bajali SP Siddhartha Buragohain, former Bajali ASP Gayatri Sonowal, her husband Subhas Chander, and DSP Puskal Gogoi. Additionally, Homeguard Deepjyoti Kalita and informer Iswar Chand Baruah were also denied bail.

This development is the latest twist in a case that has garnered significant attention in Assam. The scandal, which unfolded on September 1, began with the detention of seven individuals, including five police officers from the Bajali Police and two drivers. The arrests were made following allegations of bribery and corrupt practices.

The arrested police officers who were embroiled in the scandal are Puskal Gogoi, Dy SP (HQ) of Bajali, SI Anup Jyoti Patiri, who served as O/C of Patacharkuchi PS, SI (P) Debajit Giri, in charge of Bhawanipur OP under Patacharkuchi PS, and ASI Sasanka Das of Patacharkuchi PS. Additionally, ABC Injamamul Hassan, the Personal Security Officer of the then Additional SP (HQ) Bajali, Smti Gayatri Sonowal, was also detained. The two drivers involved in the unlawful activities were identified as Deepjoy Roy and Nabir Ahmed.

Shortly after the initial arrests, the Chief Judicial Magistrate (CJM) Court ordered that six of the accused be remanded in judicial custody. The individuals sent to judicial custody include Home Guard drivers Deepjoy Kalita and Nabir Ahmed, as well as middlemen Sahidul Islam and Kishore Kumar Baruah. Furthermore, the former Bajali ASP, Gayatri Sonowal, and her husband, Bobby Singh, also found themselves behind bars.