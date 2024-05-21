The Gauhati High Court has scheduled a hearing for the Batadrava demolition case for May 22, 2024. The case, listed as item numbers 1 and 2 on the court's daily cause list, will be presided over by Chief Justice and Justice Suman Shyam.

The case, officially titled PIL (Suo Moto)/3/2022, emerged from a Public Interest Litigation concerning the demolition of homes in Nagaon, Assam. The petitioners, led by Rashida Khatun, widow of the late Safiqul Islam, have sought redress against the state's demolition drive which has significantly impacted their community.

During the previous hearing on May 4, the court ordered compensation for the affected residents. The respondents include the State of Assam, represented by Additional Senior Government Advocate Mr. D.K. Sarmah, and other government officials and law enforcement agencies.

Sarmah informed the court about the actions taken by the state following a report by a One Man Enquiry Committee. The Political (A) Department of Assam has directed the Revenue & Disaster Management Department to assess the damages caused by the demolition of six homes. Sarmah assured the court that compensation will be provided once the assessment is complete.

The court was also presented with several orders from the Political (A) Department issued in March and April 2024, demonstrating the state’s ongoing involvement in addressing the issue.