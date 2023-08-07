The Gauhati High Court has upheld the 15 percent reservation for OBC (Other Backward Classes) and MOBC (More Other Backward Classes) candidates in the Postgraduate Degree and Diploma Courses in Medical Colleges of Assam.

Earlier, on August 3, a division bench comprising Chief Justice Sandeep Mehta and Justice S. P. Khaund had raised concerns over the implementation of the reservation policy and sought clarification from the State Government regarding the absence of classification based on economic status (Non-Creamy Layer) for OBC reservations.

However, in the recent ruling, the division bench upheld the 15 percent reservation for OBC and MOBC candidates, ensuring that eligible candidates from these categories have access to higher education opportunities in the medical field.