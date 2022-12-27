Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) held a mock drill on December 27, to check Guwahati's covid preparedness and tackle cases if an outbreak in light of the recent sharp increase in covid cases worldwide.

The mock drill was held as a result of Union Health Minister Dr Mansukh Mandaviya's announcement of a national mock drill in light of the concerns rising with respect to the new BF.7 Omicron sub type.

The mock drill is being held in anticipation of a Covid outbreak in the nation as a result of a spike in cases of the disease being reported in China and other nations. In India, the Union Ministry has been making a number of significant moves in this area.

The Union Ministry of Health encouraged states on December 20 to fundamentally inplement genome sequencing. On December 21, the Union Health Minister also presided over a high-level meeting to discuss the Covid-19 situation and the public health system's readiness for COVID-19 surveillance, containment, and management.

It needs mention here, the Union Health Minister announced on December 19 that India had increased its Covid-related security measures, including recommending that states conduct genetic testing for positive cases and random screening of visitors from other countries.

The Union Health Ministry has also urged people to use face masks frequently, get Covid booster shots, use hand sanitizers again, and avoid social contact. States have been urged to maintain surveillance during the upcoming winter break.

Also read : Centre to hold COVID-19 mock drills at hospitals across states today



