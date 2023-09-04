In a touching demonstration of heroism and unwavering commitment to their community, a dedicated team of officers from the Guwahati Police Department stationed at Maligaon OP swiftly responded to the distress call of a mother in labor pain, who was unexpectedly found near Boripara station road, moments away from giving birth.

The vigilant officers from the Maligaon OP patrol unit responded to the mother's distress call and they wasted no time in assessing the situation. However, it soon became clear that they needed to act swiftly.

The police team called an ambulance and assisted the mother in delivering her baby safely. In a matter of moments, the cries of a newborn baby filled the air, announcing the arrival of a new life.

''Baby’s Day Out with Guwahati Police! A WGPD team from Maligaon OP attended to the little bundle of joy after the baby decided to see the light of day near Boripara station road. The police team with the help of paramedics from 108 Ambulance Service shifted the mother. And the newborn to Pandu FRU and both are hale & hearty now.

Family has joined in the celebrations,'' the Gauhati police tweeted.

Baby’s Day Out with Guwahati Police!



A WGPD team from Maligaon OP attended to the little bundle of joy after the baby decided to see the light of the day near Boripara station road. The police team with the help of paramedics of 108 Ambulance Service shifted the mother… 1/2 pic.twitter.com/J4nAZkSK5L — Guwahati Police (@GuwahatiPol) September 4, 2023

Highly skilled paramedics immediately attended to both the mother and her newborn, ensuring their well-being and stability.

Both mother and baby were then carefully transported to the Pandu First Referral Unit (FRU), where the medical staff continued to provide expert care and monitoring. It was a touching moment when the mother was finally reunited with her healthy and hale newborn.

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