Dr. Dhruwajyoti Choudhury, the controller of examinations (CoE) at Gauhati University, was suspended on Thursday with immediate effect.

According to a formal order from the registrar, the decision was made as a result of irregularities and delays in this year's undergraduate examination results announcement.

“Pending drawal of Disciplinary Proceedings, Dr. Dhruwajyoti Choudhary, Controller of Examinations, Gauhati University is placed under suspension with immediate effect until further order because of anomaly and delay in declaration of results of the undergraduate Examination of Gauhati University in the year 2022”.

Talking exclusively to the IndiaTodayNE, the complainer (student) stated, “the results of the B.SC, IT, BCA, and BBA 3rd semester examination was in halt. I met the CoE and request him to release our results but instead, he misbehaved with me and my parents. So, I decided to file a complaint to the Vice Chancellor of the University”.

“This is executed in the exercise of the power conferred by Rule 6 of Assam Services (Discipline & Appeal) Rules, 1964,” added the order.

On the other hand, the additional duty has also been given to the university's deputy controller of examinations.