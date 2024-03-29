'Assam Gaurav award' presented to entrepreneur Jecin Kumbang Pao for promoting traditional handloom
Jecin Kumbang Pao, a leading entrepreneur in the handloom sector, has been awarded the 'Assam Gaurav' award for her significant contribution to the promotion of traditional Assamese crafts. Her business, 'Kangkan Dhemaji', has played a critical role in reviving the Assamese handloom and textile industry since 2017.
- Jecin Kumbang Pao awarded 'Assam Gaurav' for her exceptional efforts in preserving and promoting traditional Assamese crafts.
- Her business, 'Kangkan Dhemaji', has been instrumental in reviving and expanding the reach of Assamese handloom and textiles.
- The enterprise has positively impacted hundreds of weavers, revitalizing their traditional skills.
Jecin Kumbang Pao, an entrepreneur in the handloom and textile sector, has been recognized for her exceptional contributions to preserving and promoting Assamese traditional crafts. The Government of Assam honored her with the prestigious "Assam Gaurav" Award today.
Operating under the banner of "Kangkan Dhemaji," Pao's venture has not only revived but also propelled Assamese handloom and textiles onto a broader stage and market. Since its establishment in 2017, Kangkan Dhemaji has expanded its footprint with three outlets in Dhemaji, Dibrugarh, and Guwahati. Through these outlets, Pao's products have reached customers across the country, garnering widespread appreciation.
Under the proprietorship of M/S KANGKAN EMPORIUM, Pao's enterprise has become synonymous with quality and authenticity. Beyond mere commercial success, her venture has directly and indirectly benefited hundreds of weavers, breathing new life into their age-old craftsmanship.
With its registered office and major operations centered in Assam, Jecin Kumbang Pao's endeavor stands as a beacon of hope for the revitalization of traditional handloom industries in the region.
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