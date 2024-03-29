Jecin Kumbang Pao, an entrepreneur in the handloom and textile sector, has been recognized for her exceptional contributions to preserving and promoting Assamese traditional crafts. The Government of Assam honored her with the prestigious "Assam Gaurav" Award today.

Operating under the banner of "Kangkan Dhemaji," Pao's venture has not only revived but also propelled Assamese handloom and textiles onto a broader stage and market. Since its establishment in 2017, Kangkan Dhemaji has expanded its footprint with three outlets in Dhemaji, Dibrugarh, and Guwahati. Through these outlets, Pao's products have reached customers across the country, garnering widespread appreciation.

Under the proprietorship of M/S KANGKAN EMPORIUM, Pao's enterprise has become synonymous with quality and authenticity. Beyond mere commercial success, her venture has directly and indirectly benefited hundreds of weavers, breathing new life into their age-old craftsmanship.

With its registered office and major operations centered in Assam, Jecin Kumbang Pao's endeavor stands as a beacon of hope for the revitalization of traditional handloom industries in the region.