In anticipation of the impending Assam Assembly elections, the Assam Congress took a decisive step on March 12 by revealing its roster of candidates for the state's legislative seats. Among those nominated, Gaurav Gogoi, slated to contest from the Jorhat constituency, expressed gratitude towards the Congress party for their trust and support.

Addressing the press, Gogoi voiced appreciation for the warm reception he received from the people of Jorhat stating his satisfaction with the party's decision. However, his elation was soon overshadowed by sharp criticism aimed at the ruling BJP and its handling of the state's affairs.

Gogoi minced no words in condemning the implementation of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) in Assam labeling it as unfortunate. He accused Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma of resorting to intimidation tactics against dissenters, particularly those opposing the CAA.

Taking aim at the BJP's political maneuvering, Gogoi highlighted the divisive tactics employed by the party citing examples of communal and regional polarization. He lamented the lack of focus on issues such as women's empowerment and infrastructural development pointing to the deteriorating condition of roads in the state.

Expressing concern over the BJP's alleged suppression of opposition voices, Gogoi highlighted the need for inclusive governance and denounced the BJP's perceived authoritarian tendencies. He accused the BJP of disregarding the sentiments of the people of Assam and flouting the historic Assam Accord of 1971 with the implementation of the CAA.

Further, Gogoi criticized Prime Minister Narendra Modi for overlooking the state of Manipur, interpreting it as an insult to the people of the region. He cautioned against the BJP's purported endangerment of the people of Assam and their attempts to monopolize political discourse in the state.