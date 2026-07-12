Assam: Gaurav Gogoi alleges 'Democracy under siege' after detention of Kaziranga protest leader

Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) president Gaurav Gogoi on Sunday, July 12 accused the BJP-led Assam government of using police action to suppress democratic dissent after the detention of indigenous rights activist Pranab Doley, who has been at the forefront of protests against proposed luxury hospitality projects near Kaziranga National Park.

Reacting to Doley's detention, Gogoi alleged that the state government was attempting to silence voices critical of its policies instead of engaging in democratic dialogue. "Trying to silence voices by sending the police merely because they oppose the government is not the character of Indian democracy. While the BJP government speaks of protecting 'jati-mati-bheti' and democracy, it simultaneously attempts to suppress dissent through police action," he said.

Describing the action against Doley, as well as the earlier detention of activist Aditya Rabha, as "deeply disturbing", Gogoi questioned whether raising concerns over the rights of indigenous communities had become an offence in Assam.

Doley was detained by Dispur Police on Sunday and taken to Dispur Police Station before being handed over to Bokakhat Police. A case has been registered against him under multiple provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

A Mising activist and a Master of Social Work graduate from the Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS), Doley has worked extensively on issues relating to indigenous rights, environmental conservation and sustainable development through various civil society organisations. He has been leading protests against the proposed construction of luxury hotels near Kaziranga National Park, arguing that the projects could adversely affect the region's fragile ecosystem and the rights of local communities.

Questioning the government's approach, Gogoi said, "Has speaking up for one's rights become a crime in Assam?" He added that a democratic government should respond to criticism through "dialogue, reason and transparency, not through police action," asserting that "voices may be targeted, but truth and the people's questions cannot be silenced."

Doley's detention has further intensified the political debate surrounding the proposed hospitality projects near Kaziranga. While the Opposition has alleged that the action reflects an assault on democratic freedoms, the police have maintained that the detention is linked to a criminal case registered at Bokakhat Police Station.