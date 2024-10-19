Assam Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi, on his official X handle, urged the state government to hold wider consultations with stakeholders before proceeding with various infrastructure projects.

This comes after Gogoi wrote a letter to Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma in September, expressing concerns about Guwahati's heritage, biodiversity, and green cover.

The Assam MP shed light on the proposed 5.44 km-long flyover project from Noonmati to Dighalipukhuri in Guwahati, which is expected to have adverse social and environmental impact.

"The proposed 5.44 km long new flyover from Noonmati to Dighalipukhuri in Guwahati is at the cost of the city’s heritage, biodiversity and green cover. I echo the concerns raised by citizens, environmentalists and civil society against this move. The adverse social and environmental impact of the project is concerning," Gogoi wrote.

The proposed 5.44 km long new flyover from Noonmati to Dighalipukhuri in Guwahati is at the cost of the city’s heritage, biodiversity and green cover. I echo the concerns raised by citizens, environmentalists and civil society against this move. The adverse social and… pic.twitter.com/XfnNP7Bxln — Gaurav Gogoi (@GauravGogoiAsm) October 19, 2024

In his letter to CM Himanta, Gogoi raised concerns about the various projects set to be launched and their impact on local communities and the environment.

Key points that were highlighted:

1. Digholi Pukhuri Noonmati FCI Flyover Construction and Environmental Concerns: Gogoi stated that there are Significant concerns about large-scale tree felling, following which civil society groups expressed concerns over matters like deforestation, air pollution, flooding and a decline in the state's green cover.

He further underlined that an environmental impact assessment is necessary to understand the role of unplanned construction on air pollution and its effects on the health of children and the elderly. He also stressed on sustainable development to ensure that infrastructure projects do not come at the expense of our natural resources and environmental balance.

2. Halted Jorhat-Majuli Connecting Bridge Work: Gogoi highlighted mismanagement allegations after work on the bridge was halted due to a conflict between two contractors. He also stated that local contractors had not received their dues, leading to project delays and growing discontent among stakeholders.

He urged clarification from the state government on the status of the project and the steps being taken to resolve the issues.

3. Proposed Elevated Flyover Construction on AT Road, Jorhat (Baruah Chariali to Bhogdol Bridge): The Assam MP said that the section of AT Road where the flyover has been proposed is a traditional wholesale and retail market that serves as a major economic hub for the region.

He stated that the construction work would lead to displacement of hundreds of shopkeepers; while banks, government offices, private establishments, and places of worship established beneath the flyover will cause severe traffic congestion and chaos.

"I hope that these concerns are taken into consideration, and that the state government will act in a manner that balances development with environmental sustainability and the well-being of our citizens," Gogoi had stated in his letter.