Congress leader Gaurav Gogoi has slammed the Assam government's recent decision to impose a ban on the consumption and sale of beef, accusing Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma of using the move to distract from the BJP's defeat in the Jharkhand Assembly elections.

Gogoi took to social media to express his disapproval, stating, "After leading the BJP to a humiliating loss in Jharkhand, the Chief Minister of Assam is attempting to obscure his failure. Like the discerning voters of Jharkhand, the people of Assam will also punish the BJP's corruption, misrule, and obscene wealth in the upcoming election."

The beef ban was announced by CM Sarma on Wednesday, prohibiting its consumption and sale across the state, including in hotels, restaurants, and public spaces. "Beef will not be served in any restaurant or hotel, nor will it be allowed in any public function or public place," Sarma said in a press conference. "Earlier, our decision was to stop eating beef near temples, but now we have expanded it to the entire state."

The BJP's loss in Jharkhand, where the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) and its allies, including Congress, secured a major victory, has been a blow to Sarma. Reflecting on the defeat, Sarma shared his disappointment on X, writing, "The loss in Jharkhand is deeply painful for me personally, even though we secured victory in all five by-elections in Assam. I have witnessed the unwavering dedication and relentless efforts of our Karyakartas in Jharkhand."

The political fallout from the Jharkhand elections saw the BJP win just 21 seats, while its allies secured a total of three. The Congress, in coalition with JMM, RJD, and CPI-ML, outperformed the BJP significantly in the state.