After a devastating fire engulfed three shops in Assam's Jorhat and claimed the life of an individual on November 2, Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi visited the site to meet with the victims of the incident.

He interacted with the public and assessed the situation, further emphasising scientific and data-driven town planning measures to prevent similar incidents.

Gogoi wrote on X, "The unfortunate fire incident in Jorhat yesterday has led to the destruction of property and loss of life of a person. I visited the area and met with those affected by the tragic incident."

The unfortunate fire incident in Jorhat yesterday has led to the destruction of property and loss of life of a person. I visited the area and met with those affected by the tragic incident. I urge the local administration to take prompt action and ensure timely compensation to… pic.twitter.com/WBqCBA7jNG — Gaurav Gogoi (@GauravGogoiAsm) November 3, 2024

During his visit, the Assam MP urged the local administration to provide compensation to the victims.

"I urge the local administration to take prompt action and ensure timely compensation to the victims. Moreover, the government should consciously rely on scientific, data-driven town planning measures to prevent such incidents in the future," he stated.

A major blaze broke out in three shops in Jorhat, Assam early morning on November 2 prompting an immediate response from local authorities.

Fire engines swiftly arrived at the scene to combat the blaze, successfully preventing it from spreading further.