Assam Congress MP and leader, Gaurav Gogoi has filed a petition for candidature in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls, vying for representation in the constituencies of Nagaon, Kaziranga and Jorhat. The delimitation of these constituencies has reshaped the political landscape with Gogoi spearheading the Congress campaign in this critical region.

The altered contours of the parliamentary constituency have prompted a surge of interest among Congress leaders, particularly in Nagaon. Several prominent figures within the party, including Pradyut Bordoloi and Rakibul Hussain have submitted their applications for candidature in Nagaon.