Congress leader Gaurav Gogoi slammed the Centre for sending "unsolicited messages" ahead of the implementation of the three new criminal laws. He shared a screenshot of a message sent by the Centre to the citizens which had a link to test their knowledge by trying a quiz on 'Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita'.

The new criminal laws are set to be implemented nationwide from July 1. These new laws, which will replace the colonial-era legislations, are currently being translated into Assamese, a senior police officer told PTI.

In his post, Gogoi also highlighted the government's failure to translate these laws into regional languages, despite extensive communication efforts about the changes.

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Gogoi also claimed that the government is planning to change nomenclature and overhaul a system while taking no efforts to make justice accessible to people.

"The government is busy sending unsolicited messages ahead of the implementation of the three new criminal laws. Meanwhile, the translation of these laws into regional languages is pending in several states. This government is planning to change nomenclature and overhaul a system while taking no efforts to make justice accessible to people," reads the post by Gaurav Gogoi.

The Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, 2023 (BNSS) seeks to replace the Criminal Procedure Code, 1973 (CrPC). The CrPC provides for the procedure for arrest, prosecution, and bail. The BNSS mandates forensic investigation for offences punishable with seven years of imprisonment or more.