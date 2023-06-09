In a shocking development, a police constable from the Rider Group of the Gauripur police station has been apprehended for his alleged involvement in accepting bribes and engaging in illicit activities.

Ashraful Islam Mollah, the detained policeman, has been under scrutiny for quite some time due to numerous complaints of bribery and public harassment in the area.

According to sources, Mollah is suspected of extorting money from drug dealers and engaging in other illegal activities by leveraging his position of authority. It is believed that he would threaten individuals with arrest if they did not comply with his demands.

The Gauripur police have launched a preliminary inquiry into the matter and the case is currently under investigation.