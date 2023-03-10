The Burmese supari syndicate continues to operate in Assam, despite warnings from the Chief Minister. In a major crackdown, police seized 101 sacks of Burmese supari at Kalibari under Gauripur police station in Dhubri district. The syndicate is believed to be controlled from Barpeta.

Acting on a tip-off, Gauripur city sub-inspector Kapil Chandra Das led a raid on the Gauripur Kalibari national highway, resulting in the seizure of two ECHAR vehicles carrying the contraband. Two drivers and a handyman were arrested along with the vehicles, bearing registration numbers AS 28A C0549 and AS 28C 9587.

Supari, a mixture of betel nut and various spices, is popular in India and Southeast Asia, but its production and sale are tightly regulated due to its addictive properties. Burmese supari is known to be particularly potent, and its importation into India is illegal.

The seizure in Gauripur highlights the ongoing problem of the Burmese supari syndicate in Assam, which has been a major concern for law enforcement authorities. The Chief Minister has warned of the dangers of the syndicate, which has been linked to organized crime and drug trafficking.

Earlier on February 25, Assam Police seized 104 sacks of Burmese Supari in Bilaipur village, Hailkandi district of Assam, said a police official.

The police seized the sacks filled with Burmese supari during a raid which was conducted from the warehouse of one Nizam Uddin Laskar of Lalpani of Bilaipur.

As per the police official, for a long time, Uddin indulged in the smuggling of Burmese supari from his Godown to different parts of the Hailakandi district.

However, the Uddin has been on the run ever since the police seized the sacks of Burmese supari from his godown.

Hailakandi Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Bidyut Das informed the media that the market value of the seized supari would be around Rs 20 lakh.