The inauguration of the 33/11 KV Gauripur Power Sub-Station took place in Gauripur, Dhubri under Kokrajhar Electrical Circle.

Prasanta Phukan, Minister of Power, Skill, Employment & Entrepreneurship Department and Medical Education & Research Department, Government of Assam attended the event.

The project, under the Assam Electricity Distribution Enhancement Project, has been funded by the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB) and executed by M/s Cabcon India Pvt. Ltd. The sub-station has a total capacity of 2x5 MVA, with a newly constructed 33 KV line spanning 2.683 km.

The commissioning of this power sub-station marks a significant milestone for Gauripur Town, Asharikandi, and neighboring areas. Approximately 15,000 consumers are expected to benefit from the project, which promises to enhance power reliability and improve voltage stability in the region.

Additionally, the load on existing 11 KV feeders will be bifurcated, leading to a reduction in the length of these feeders and a subsequent decrease in technical power losses.

Speaking at the event, Minister Prasanta Phukan highlighted the project's importance in strengthening the local power infrastructure. "This initiative is a step towards ensuring an uninterrupted and efficient power supply to the residents, thereby fostering economic and social development in the region," he stated.

The new sub-station is expected to address the growing power demand in Gauripur and its adjoining areas, offering long-term solutions to voltage fluctuations and supply constraints informed Rakesh Kumar Saha, Assistant General Manager, Dhubri Division.