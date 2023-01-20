Assam along with the rest of the country is gearing up for the crucial G-20 meet to be held in India. As many as 5 meets of the G-20 will be held in Assam. Of the 5, 3 meetings will be held in Guwahati and 2 meeting will be held in Dibrugarh.

Under India’s G20 Presidency, the country has witnessed several meetings in various cities such as Mumbai, Bengaluru, Kolkata, Udaipur, Ahmedabad. For the future, over 200 meetings are scheduled in around 50 cities, kicking off the year with a bang.

The upcoming Working Group Meetings of 2023 are based on varied topics, which include infrastructure, development, health, education, employment, finance, and sustainability.

The Northeast, particularly Assam, has the key role of representing not only the north-eastern states of India but also the Asia-Pacific region. It plays a crucial role in times of socio-cultural and geographical conflicts, and a successful G20 meeting will boost the state and prove its worth. The capital city, Guwahati, will host the first Sustainable Finance Working Group meeting on February 2nd-3rd.

Assam will host as many as five G20 meetings. This was decided at a virtual conference between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Chief Ministers and Governors of various states in connection with India's elevation to the G20 Presidency.

The G20 Delhi Summit is likely to be held between October and November, 2023. As a part of the G20 Summit, more than 200 events/sessions will be held spread across major metro cities of the country.

The seminars and meetings will focus on health, labour, finance, environment, education, climate change etc. Sessions like T-20 Summit, W-20 Summit, Y-20 Summit, Think Tank Summit are among the 200-odd events that will be held as a part of the G20 Summit.