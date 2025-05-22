Assam is ramping up preparations for the 11th International Day of Yoga (IDY) with a major state-wide and global outreach effort, as confirmed in a high-level virtual meeting chaired by Health Minister Ashok Singhal. The session included all District and Co-District Commissioners and was aimed at evaluating district-level readiness for the June 21 event.

The Minister stressed that yoga should not be seen as a one-day event but a year-round health practice. He directed officials to treat IDY not as a formal ritual but as a mass movement engaging every section of society.

This year, Assam’s central celebration will be hosted in Salbari, Baksa district, following an on-site review by AYUSH Director Indranoshi Das and the Deputy Commissioner of Baksa. Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has approved the venue. In addition to the central event, programs will be conducted across all 35 districts, including yoga demonstrations, awareness campaigns, and competitions involving schools, colleges, panchayats, and Ayushman Arogya Mandirs.

The nationwide theme for IDY 2025, “Yoga for One Earth, One Health,” emphasises the link between personal wellness and planetary sustainability.

At the national and international level, the Ministry of AYUSH is introducing a series of expansive initiatives:

Yoga Sangama: A mass synchronised yoga demonstration at 1,00,000 global locations aiming for a world record.

Yoga Bandhan: Yoga sessions at iconic landmarks in collaboration with 10 countries.

Yoga Parks: Development of 1,000 dedicated spaces across India for long-term access.

Yoga Samavesh: Specially designed programs for senior citizens, children, the differently-abled, and underrepresented groups.

Yoga Maha Kumbh*: A week-long festival across 10 cities, ending in a national celebration led by the Prime Minister.

Harit Yoga: Yoga combined with tree planting and cleanliness drives to promote sustainability.

Yoga Connect Virtual Global Summit: A forum bringing together international experts and health professionals.

Yoga Prabhava: A comprehensive review of yoga’s impact on public health over the last decade.

Yoga Unplugged: Youth-oriented activities and challenges to attract younger participants.

Samyogam: A 100-day integration of yoga with modern healthcare for holistic community wellness.

In Assam, select national initiatives will be replicated to boost local engagement. Countdown events and promotional campaigns are planned across platforms to raise visibility.

A state-wide Yoga Asana Competition based on the Common Yoga Protocol will also be held, divided into four age categories. District Commissioners will oversee the execution with support from AYUSH officials and local NGOs. All participants will receive certificates, and winners will be awarded on June 21.

Health Minister Singhal called for joint efforts involving educational institutions, armed forces, local bodies, NSS, NCC, and civil society to ensure inclusive participation across age groups and communities.