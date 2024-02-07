Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma is set to launch the logo, anthem, mascot, jersey, and torch of the Khelo India University Games 2023, named Ashthalakshmi, on February 8. The unveiling ceremony will take place at the Karmabir Nabin Chandra Bordoloi Indoor Stadium .

This initiative, supported by the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, the Ministry of Development of North Eastern Region, the Association of Indian Universities, and the Department of Sports and Youth Welfare, Government of Assam, aims to provide a platform for young students to showcase their talent and excel in various sporting disciplines.

The event promises to be a significant milestone in the sports history of Assam, witnessing the Chief Minister unveiling key elements like the logo, anthem, mascot, jersey, and torch.

Among the dignitaries present at the ceremony will be Nisith Pramanik, Minister of State for Youth Affairs & Sports and Home Affairs, Government of India, and Nandita Gorlosa, Minister of Sports & Youth Welfare, Government of Assam.

The logo is expected to inspire unity, while the anthem will echo the dreams and triumphs of young athletes. The mascot, representing agility and determination, will be unveiled as the face of the Games. The jersey will not only signify a team but also a community of athletes bound by passion and camaraderie. Finally, the torch, symbolically lit, will mark the onset of an extraordinary sporting odyssey.

This launch event is anticipated to draw attention not only from sports enthusiasts but also from the broader community as Assam takes a significant step in promoting and celebrating the spirit of sportsmanship.