In anticipation of the forthcoming rainy season, Dr. Ravi Kota, Chief Secretary to the Government of Assam, led a high-level meeting today at the Chief Secretary's conference hall. The meeting aimed to evaluate the state's flood preparedness and strategize effective measures for managing potential flood situations.



The meeting, attended by district commissioners via video conference, addressed various facets of flood management. Principal Secretary Gyanendra Dev Tripathi provided insights into the state's readiness for the impending flood season, highlighting the allocation of funds and resources under the State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF) for the fiscal year 2024-25.

A pivotal presentation was made by the Civic Data Lab (CDL) on Intelligent Data Solutions for Disaster Risk Reduction (IDS-DRR), focusing on flood resilience strategies. Dr. Kota underscored the importance of leveraging aggregated data to bolster disaster response capabilities and enhance flood preparedness.



Several crucial decisions were made during the meeting to streamline flood response mechanisms, including:

1. Delegation of financial powers to District Commissioners for undertaking necessary works in flood-affected areas, as per the Finance department's notification.

2. Updates on rainfall forecasts by the Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC), with a commitment to issue more accurate predictions for informed decision-making.

3. Progress updates from the Brahmaputra Board on ongoing schemes in Majuli, coupled with proactive measures to mitigate flood risks.

4. Proposal from the Public Works Department (PWD) to explore avenues for repairing and restoring damaged roads under various financial windows.

5. Assurance from NHIDCL to provide details on ongoing works in Dima Hasao district and address safety concerns regarding railway tracks.

6. Advocacy by the Food & Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs department for the allocation of essential supplies from the Government of India, urging expeditious action.

7. Collaboration with UNICEF to assess and enhance relief camp facilities, with a focus on women's groups monitoring and post-disaster needs assessment.