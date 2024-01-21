In anticipation of the historic Pran Pratishtha of Lord Ram's idol at the Ram Temple in Ayodhya, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has issued 21 calls for the people of Assam to observe the day with devotion and communal harmony. With less than 24 hours remaining for the consecration, the Chief Minister outlined various measures and urged citizens to actively participate in the significant event.

In a bid to encourage widespread participation, the Chief Minister announced the closure of all educational institutions, including schools and colleges. Government offices will also remain closed until 2 pm, allowing employees to engage in the auspicious occasion.

Himanta Biswa Sarma called for a symbolic gesture of respect by closing chicken and meat shops until 4 pm. Additionally, restaurants are prohibited from serving meat until 2 pm, promoting a day of vegetarianism as a mark of reverence.

The Chief Minister stated the importance of spiritual practices across all religions. Hindus are encouraged to light diyas at home and participate in Naam and Kirtans after the Pran Pratishtha. Muslims and Christians have been urged to offer special prayers and namaz in observance of the significant day.

Himanta Biswa Sarma extended a request to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, who is currently in Assam, to avoid creating any competition with the Pran Pratishtha during his Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra. Additionally, the Chief Minister urged television news channels to limit coverage to single shots of the event, ensuring a focused and respectful representation.

As part of a broader strategy, the Chief Minister stressed the importance of maintaining peace and tranquility, requesting all citizens to refrain from any clashes. District officials have been directed to monitor the situation closely, ensuring communal harmony throughout Assam.

With these 21 calls, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma aims to unite the diverse communities of Assam in a day of shared spirituality and celebration as they witness the historic consecration of Lord Ram's idol in Ayodhya.