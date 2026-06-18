Assam gears up for rollout of Rs 1,929-crore VB-GRAMG scheme; Cabinet panel reviews implementation roadmap

A Cabinet Committee constituted by the Assam Government held a high-level meeting at Janata Bhawan to review preparations for the implementation of the Centre’s ambitious VB-GRAMG scheme, aimed at accelerating rural development across the state.

The meeting was chaired by Assam Minister for Panchayat & Rural Development, Excise, Implementation of Assam Accord, and Border Protection & Development Atul Bora, along with senior cabinet colleagues and top government officials.

During the meeting, detailed discussions were held on departmental convergence, priority sectors, institutional mechanisms and strategies required to ensure the timely and effective implementation of the scheme.

The VB-GRAMG scheme is expected to significantly strengthen rural infrastructure, improve connectivity, expand livelihood opportunities and boost socio-economic development in rural Assam. The state is set to receive an interim allocation of Rs 1,929.70 crore, while the Assam Government will contribute approximately Rs 200 crore towards its implementation.

The minister said the scheme is expected to provide major momentum to rural development initiatives and improve the quality of life in villages across the state.

The meeting also acknowledged the role of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Rural Development Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan in launching the nationwide initiative, which is scheduled to be rolled out from July 1.

Senior officials from the Panchayat & Rural Development, Finance, Agriculture, Education, Forest, Public Health Engineering, Revenue and Disaster Management departments attended the meeting and shared recommendations for the successful execution of the programme.