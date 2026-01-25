Assam gears up for Tai-Ahom festival Me-Dam-Me-Phi in Margherita

Preparations are underway in Assam's Margherita for the two-day observance of Me-Dam-Me-Phi, the central religious and socio-cultural festival of the Tai-Ahom community, with organisers focusing on ancestral rituals, community participation and new infrastructure additions this year.

The festival will be held on January 30 and 31 at the historic Chao Cheng Ren premises in New Colony, under the aegis of the Margherita Co-District Me-Dam-Me-Phi Celebration Committee. Organisers said the event aims to reinforce the tradition of ancestor worship while bringing together Tai people and other indigenous communities of the region.

Me-Dam-Me-Phi is rooted in Phuralung religious practices and is dedicated to honouring ancestors, with prayers offered for social harmony, peace and collective prosperity. Beyond its religious importance, the festival is regarded as a key cultural marker for the Tai-Ahom community, drawing participation from across Assam every year.

The first day, January 30, will feature educational and cultural activities including painting and essay competitions, traditional games for women, an all-Assam quiz competition with prize money, Tai script writing, contemporary speech contests and traditional performances. Religious rituals, including Banfi Puja, will be held in the evening.

Ritual observances will take centre stage on January 31, beginning with Phuralung rites, flag hoisting and ancestral offerings at Maidams. Special tarpan rituals will also be conducted in memory of the Ahom Swargadeus. The morning programme will include a tree plantation drive and a mass Tai-Ahom invocation.

An open public session will follow, during which individuals who have made notable contributions in different fields will be honoured. The Gyati Mahiyan Award will be conferred on Girin Buragohain, while memorial awards named after several late prominent figures will be presented to 12 recipients, according to the organising committee.

Two new facilities at the venue will also be inaugurated on January 31 — a permanent stage constructed with financial assistance of Rs 23 lakh and a guest house built with a grant of Rs 10 lakh. Organisers said the additions are expected to support future cultural, social and religious events in the area.

Committee members said multiple sub-committees have been constituted, and logistical arrangements are nearing completion. The organisers have appealed to the public to attend the festival with their families and contribute to its successful conduct.