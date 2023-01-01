At least 25 CNG stations will be set up in Assam by March. Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said this while speaking to the media.

In a new year gift to the state, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on January 1 launched 100 CNG buses in the state. Speaking on the occassion , the Chief Minister said that the launching of the CNG buses will be a new year gift for the state. He said that this is for the first time that such initiatives have been launched in the state of Assam.

He said with this there will be a change in the public transport syatem in Guwahati. The CNG bus project will be implemented by the ASTC under the Guwahati Smart City Project.

“ASTC will stop operating diesel-run city buses. Our goal is to completely replace diesel-run buses with electric and CNG buses in Guwahati by the day this government completes one year,” CM Sarma said. These buses will run in a phased manner and two filing stations have been set up for providing CNG to the new buses.

The two filling stations are at the ISBT at Betkuchi and the other one at Ulubari.The buses will be made operational to reduce pollution and save money on purchasing considerably more expensive fuel.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma also informed that the government has plans to replace all the city buses of the city with electric and CNG buses within one-year completion of his government. He said that the Assam government is mulling to replace diesel-run city buses in Guwahati with those operated on electricity and CNG (Compressed Natural Gas).