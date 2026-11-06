Assam has received approval for 43 additional postgraduate medical seats across two of its medical colleges, taking the state's total number of PG seats to 839, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced.

The National Medical Commission (NMC) has approved the additional seats at Lakhimpur Medical College and Diphu Medical College, with all 43 falling under clinical disciplines.

Sharing the development on the occasion of Dhanteras, Sarma said the expansion would create more opportunities for young doctors to pursue specialised medical training within the state.

The newly approved seats cover seven disciplines: MD General Medicine, MD Anaesthesiology, MD Paediatrics, MD Pathology, MD Radio-Diagnosis, MS General Surgery and MS Obstetrics and Gynaecology.

"This Dhanteras, Assam strikes gold! More MD seats added, opening more doors for our future doctors," the Chief Minister said in a social media post.

The increase is expected to strengthen specialist medical training capacity in the state and expand the pool of trained healthcare professionals available to serve patients.

According to Sarma, the development also reflects the state's continued investment in medical education and healthcare infrastructure, as Assam seeks to build a stronger and more accessible healthcare system.