Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced the formation of four new districts during a cabinet briefing on August 26 .The decision, which came into effect on December 31st, marks a proactive step towards reshaping the regional landscape and addressing the evolving needs of the state.

The newly formed districts, Hojai, Biswanath, Tamulpur, and Bajali, have been created following a meticulous delimitation process. Chief Minister Sarma said that these changes are part of a strategic plan to enhance governance efficiency and bring public services closer to the citizens.

In response to the delimitation process initiated following the Election Commission's decision to conduct delimitation of Assembly and Parliamentary constituencies in Assam as per Section 8A of the RP Act, 1950, the state cabinet resolved to amalgamate the four districts with existing ones in Assam.

Chief Minister Biswa Sarma said, "Under the new delimitation directive, Hojai district has been established, encompassing Binnakandi, Lumding, and Hojai legislative assembly constituencies (LACs), with the district headquarters located in Shankardev Nagar. Similarly, Biswanath, Gohpur, and Behali legislative assembly constituencies now constitute the Biswanath district. Tamulpur and Goreshwar LACs will merge to form the forthcoming Tamulpur district, while Bajali and Bhawanipur-Sorbhog LACs will shape the new Bajali district."

In addition, the Assam cabinet has designated 81 sub-districts by abolishing 24 civil sub-divisions within the state, as stated by CM Sarma.

"Henceforth, sub-divisions will be replaced by circles and sub-districts in each district. These sub-districts will be supervised by additional district commissioners and will encompass all pertinent government departments," the Chief Minister further elaborated.

The operationalization of the new sub-districts is slated for January 1, 2024. However, official notifications regarding their establishment will be released in the coming days, CM Sarma said.